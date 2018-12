The aftermath of a truck crash at Mundubbera Butchering Company on December 6, 2018.

The aftermath of a truck crash at Mundubbera Butchering Company on December 6, 2018. Felicity Ripper

A TRUCK crashed into the awning of Mundubbera Butchering Co. this morning.

It couldn't come at a worse time as the owners prepare for Christmas.

The roofing contained asbestos so they have to be careful with the clean-up but hope to have it cleaned up by this afternoon.

They are still trading through the back door; head down the side alley and they are happy to serve you.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

More to come.