BLACKOUT: The pole after a truck clipped it, causing almost 1000 homes to go without power.
Truck clips pole, leaves 1000 Bundy homes without power

Ashley Clark
11th Jun 2018 1:37 PM
A TRUCK which accidentally clipped a pole caused almost 1000 homes in Bundaberg to lose power on Sunday evening.

The incident happened on the corner of Sims Rd and Lovejoy St about 4.11pm

Ergon Energy spokesman Rod Rehbein said 975 customers were affected by the outage.

"That was reduced to 109 within three hours and the pole was then replaced and power fully restored at 1.28am,” he said.

It's the second time in less than a week in which an incident has caused a mass power outage in the region.

Last Friday, up to 400 homes went without power due to a transformer shorting out on Telegraph Rd.

Firies attended the scene upon reports the pole was emitting sparks.

Mr Rehbein said workers managed to fix the issue, which was caused by birds nesting on the pole, within two hours.

