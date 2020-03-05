Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene is extinguished. Picture: ABC News
The scene is extinguished. Picture: ABC News
News

Truck carrying toilet paper catches fire

by Sarah McPhee
5th Mar 2020 6:55 AM

There have been scenes of "burning toilet paper" after a truck burst into flames on Brisbane's Gateway Motorway overnight.

The incident happened at about 10pm in Murarrie on the southern side of the bridge.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman told news.com.au the B-double truck was carrying toilet paper, blue heavy duty wipes and wood when a "mechanical failure" occurred.

Emergency services were met with "burning toilet paper", she said.

RELATED: Aussies explain why they're hoarding toilet paper

 

It was carrying toilet paper, wipes and wood. Picture: Seven News
It was carrying toilet paper, wipes and wood. Picture: Seven News

 

The driver of the truck was uninjured and the scene was cleared by 2am.

"There was quite an interesting fuel load on this particular vehicle," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Justin Francis told ABC News.

"Toilet paper is quite precious at the moment so we've been able to save half the load on this particular truck."

RELATED: Kleenex manufacturer says they won't run out

 

Justin Francis from QFES said they were able to save half the load. Picture: ABC News
Justin Francis from QFES said they were able to save half the load. Picture: ABC News

 

Shopping centres around the country were thrown into chaos yesterday as people panic bought rolls of toilet paper and wiped the shelves clean as the number of Australian coronavirus cases climbed.

Woolworths restricted sales to four packs per person however in a late-night update, Kleenex manufacturer Kimberly-Clark said staff were "working around the clock" at their South Australian mill to replenish shelves.

"As you can see we won't be running out anytime soon," the company said on Facebook alongside a photo of its well-stocked warehouse.

 

The burning truck. Picture: Seven News
The burning truck. Picture: Seven News

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks toilet paper truck

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors to receive funding if Blackburn is elected mayor

        premium_icon Councillors to receive funding if Blackburn is elected mayor

        News BUNDABERG mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn has announced councillors will receive a discretionary fund if she is elected mayor.

        Batchlers priority for candidates

        premium_icon Batchlers priority for candidates

        News Mayoral candidate Jack Dempsey wants to upgrade Batchlers Rd.

        The publican challenging Barnes for the voice of Bargara

        premium_icon The publican challenging Barnes for the voice of Bargara

        News MEET the political newcomer aiming to represent Bargara in the Bundaberg Regional...

        Fund-raises concerns Debate continues over mining development licence

        premium_icon Fund-raises concerns Debate continues over mining development...

        News A CAMPAIGN has received community support in a bid to protect the region’s...