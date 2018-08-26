Menu
Truck, car double fatality closes highway in North Qld

26th Aug 2018 7:15 AM

TWO drivers have died after a truck and car crashed and burst into flames.

According to police, a truck carrying sugar cane and a sedan collided on the Bruce Highway at Feluga just after midnight.

Both drivers were declared deceased at the scene.

The north and south lanes of the Bruce Highway remain closed with diversions through Mission Beach expected to be in place until approximately midday, today.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash and is urging any witnesses in the area at the time to please contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Related Items

double fatality fatal truck and car crash
News Corp Australia

