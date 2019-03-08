Menu
CRASH: Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Branyan.
News

Truck and vehicles crash in Branyan

Katie Hall
by
8th Mar 2019 5:01 PM

Update: PARAMEDICS have not needed to transport any patients to hospital, following a three vehicle collision in Branyan.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said crews spoke to and assessed three men on the scene of the incident, but none suffered any injuries.

"It's a good outcome overall,” the spokeswoman said.

Earlier: AMBULANCE crews are responding to reports of a two car and one truck collision in Branyan.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a call came in at 4.50 with reports of the incident.

The spokesperson said the incident occurred on Childers Rd and Palomino Avenue.

More to come.

