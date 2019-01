COLLISION: A truck and a vehicle have collided at the intersection of Hummock and Elliot Heads Rds.

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of vehicle and truck crash in Windermere.

Initial reports are a vehicle and a truck have collided on Hummock and Elliot Heads Rds.

At least two people are injured including a 7-year-old grandchild and 64-year-old grandfather who both required transport to hospital.

A witness reports a vehicle is in a ditch on the side of the road and at least one lane was blocked while emergency services assessed the incident.