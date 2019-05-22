Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: Train collides with sandstone truck
CRASH: Train collides with sandstone truck Elyse Wurm
Breaking

Truck and train collide near Warwick

Bianca Hrovat
by
22nd May 2019 3:13 PM

UPDATE 3.30pm:

A MAN has been taken to Warwick Hospital after a reported crash between a truck and train at Toolburra this afternoon.

Emergency services were called at 2.17pm to attend the intersection of Warwick Allora Rd and Evans Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the 70-year-old truck driver suffered injuries to his face.

The truck was carrying sandstone blocks which fell out onto the road during the collision, blocking lanes.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said Warwick Allora rd is blocked from Lyndhurst while the blocks are being removed.

Fire crews, police and paramedics remain at the scene.

More information to come.

crash traffic train truck warwick allora rd
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Will PM turn to Keith Pitt for position as a minister?

    premium_icon Will PM turn to Keith Pitt for position as a minister?

    Politics RE-ELECTED Nationals MP Keith Pitt has said he is not actively considering a Cabinet position in the new Morrison Government.

    RENTAL RAGE: Drunk landlord threatens tenants with knife

    premium_icon RENTAL RAGE: Drunk landlord threatens tenants with knife

    Crime A second witness told police they heard 'I want my f**king money'

    Dog owner wild as cats get his pets in trouble with council

    premium_icon Dog owner wild as cats get his pets in trouble with council

    Council News Andrew Antcliff admits his two dogs bark at "their own shadows”.

    Prime mover crashes into culvert, driver taken to hospital

    premium_icon Prime mover crashes into culvert, driver taken to hospital

    News Single vehicle crash lands man in hospital with suspected rib injury