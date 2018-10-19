Troy doubles down on his greatest hits

TROY Cassar-Daley is taking his fans down memory lane with his Greatest Hits album.

The country music legend releases the double CD today and while he's only got a few shows locked in so far, fans can rest assured a wider national tour is in the works.

"I've dragged some really old things out; things I haven't played for 15 years," he said.

"I'm looking forward to paying some of these old songs.

"The luxury with a greatest hits record is I've got whole year of touring coming up."

The double record features 42 of his much-loved tracks, along with a new single, from a career spanning more than 30 years.

Troy Cassar-Daley has chosen 42 songs for his Greatest Hits double CD. Supplied

In those three decades of making music, Troy has been awarded countless accolades including four ARIAs, 36 Golden Guitars, two APRA Country Song of the Year awards, nine Deadlys (Australian indigenous artist awards), four CMAA Entertainer of the Year awards, plus two National Indigenous Music Awards.

With multiple gold and platinum sales awards, Troy has also earned 31 No. 1 hit singles, all of which are collected on this new Greatest Hits, alongside timeless album cuts and two new songs: Wouldn't Change a Thing and Shadows on the Hill.

"I'm really proud of Wouldn't Change a Thing because I wanted to write something reflective about my life and others around," he said.

"Looking back over this collection of songs across my whole career, I can reflect on the great times such as celebrating my first Golden Guitar or ARIA Award, and in contrast the periods where I have doubted myself and my music, felt alone.

"But at the end of the day, I say to myself 'I wouldn't change a thing'."

Cassar-Daley plans to take his 17-year-old daughter Jem on the road with him next year on his wider Greatest Hits tour. It's an exciting development for the proud dad.

"She plays piano and sings. She's got a gap year coming up so I thought what better way to see the countryside. Forget Europe, why don't you see our country first? She'll get to see the audiences I get to play to every year. That's something you can't learn at university," he said.

"I never thought I'd say I'll be doing that with my daughter. I love the stuff Slim Dusty did with his daughter. It always inspired me when they got to do family stuff together. They were the epitome of a musical family. To do a bit of that with my daughter excites me a lot."

Troy Cassar-Daley's Greatest Hits is out today via Bloodlines.

TROY'S GREATEST HITS TRACK BY TRACK

1. Wouldn't Change a Thing

2. Proud Young Man

3. Dream Out Loud

4. End of the Road

5. Ramblin' Man (feat. Tommy Emmanuel)

6. Little Things

7. Bar Room Roses

8. Ladies In My Life

9. The Biggest Disappointment (feat. Slim Dusty)

10. True Believer

11. They Don't Make 'Em Like That Anymore

12. Trains

13. I Wanna Go Back

14. V8 Town

15. 40 Miles

16. Born to Survive

17. Long Way Home

18. Wish I Was a Train (feat. Paul Kelly)

19. Make the Most (Of Everyday With You)

20. Yer So Bad

21. River Boy (feat. Shane Howard)

22. Lonesome But Free

23. Going Back Home

24. Get Away Car (feat. Kasey Chambers)

25. Walking Away

26. Everything's Going to be Alright

27. Last Mile Home

28. Bird on a Wire (feat. Jimmy Barnes)

29. Big, Big Love

30. Sing About This Country

31. I Love This Place

32. Chasin' Rodeo

33. Country Is

34. Live and Learn

35. Home

36. Lights on the Hill (feat. Adam Harvey)

37. Take a Walk In My Country

38. Freedom Ride (feat. Paul Kelly)

39. Another Australian Day

40. Things I Carry Around

41. Halfway Creek, Timber Cutting Man

42. Shadows on the Hill