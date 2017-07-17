25°
News

Troubled teacher returns to school after aiming car at cop

Kay Dibben | 17th Jul 2017 5:53 AM
Police generic
Police generic Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TEACHER who was jailed for dangerous driving two years ago, after he drove a car loaded with a petrol drum on the wrong side of the road, directly at a police car, can return to teaching.

The man, who still suffers from chronic depression, had intended to kill himself by driving into a tree, but police gave chase after his wife alerted them of his suicidal intentions, a tribunal heard.

The teacher performed a U-turn during the chase and the driver of a police vehicle had to swerve off the road to avoid a head-on collision.

The teacher had just been discharged from the mental health unit of a hospital that day, Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard.

In 2015, the teacher was convicted of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and sentenced to nine months' jail with parole after 14 days, and disqualified from driving for nine months.

More at The Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks

Stallholders' anger at market snub

Stallholders' anger at market snub

COUNCIL defends its strict criteria for Bundy Flavours Winterfeast Farmers Market.

Move fails to reinvigorate hobby business

Bundy Hobbies and Toys owner John Davis.

'There's a lot of pain right now'

WATCH: Service station attendant terrorised in armed robbery

ARMED: The masked woman brandishes the large knife as the attendant takes cash from the till.

Masked woman holds up Bundaberg service station

Sam Thaiday faces retirement after Wayne Bennett call

Sam Thaiday has been punted.

“Next year will be the end for Sam with us, he knows that."

Local Partners

Vessel spends night offshore after whales get in the way

CALM conditions and a pod of whales meant a 50ft motor cruiser which had run out of fuel had to spend the night anchored 11 nautical miles off Fraser Island.

Kody in for long haul with recovery

TRAUMA: Among his injuries, Kody Collis has smashed his front teeth, broken ribs, a broken pelvis, severe internal bleeding, a punctured lung and damage to his liver, kidney and spleen.

LIFE has a tendency of turning upside-down in the blink of an eye

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Where you can catch Origin III in Bundy

DECIDER: Punters can watch tonight's game at venues across town.

What's on in Bundy tonight

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, July 11

AMAZING ART: Check out the Gundir Darigim Guali exhibition at Brag.

Five things you need to know today

Disney has finally revealed the cast of Aladdin

FANS of Aladdin will be jumping for joy as the new Aladdin film is gearing up to take them on a magical carpet ride.

Tiger Lily, daughter of Michael Hutchence, is all grown up

Tiger Lily Hutchence turns 21 on July 22. Picture: Supplied

THE once-shy daughter of Paula Yates and Michael Hutchence grows up

Ninja Warrior: Nine slammed for disqualifying deaf ninja

Cashion was gutted when he realised he was outed on a technicality.

The honeymoon is over for Nine's Ninja Warrior

Missing pieces in GoT you must know

Everything you need to know about Game of Thrones before season 7.

WINTER is here, bringing with it the new season of Game of Thrones.

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker will be the 13th Doctor

Jodie Whittaker is the next star of the long-running science fiction TV series "Doctor Who" set to become the first woman to take the leading title role.

Finally, a woman playing the Doctor.

What's on the small screen this week

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.

GAME of Thrones finally returns to our screens.

The girl who became Thredbo disaster’s Stuart Diver’s world

Rescue workers give the thumbs up after making contact with Stuart Diver beneath the rubble in 2007.

It's been twenty years since Stuart Diver was rescued from Thredbo

YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE COASTAL ACREAGE 2228 SQM WITH A BEAUTIFUL LAGOON AT YOUR BACK DOOR

20 Lagoon Drive, Moore Park Beach 4670

Residential Land 2228m2 OVER ACRE WITH P0WER and TOWN WATER CONNECTED If you're seeking ... $175,000

2228m2 OVER ACRE WITH P0WER and TOWN WATER CONNECTED If you're seeking to build your dream home in a beautiful coastal location, this fabulous large blocks of...

COUNCIL CLEARANCE SALE - LARGE 8778m2 BLOCK IN HERITAGE PARK ESTATE

18 Heritage Drive, Childers 4660

Residential Land The Bundaberg Regional Council are clearing vacant land that they own and ... $249,000

The Bundaberg Regional Council are clearing vacant land that they own and no longer require. We have been instructed to clear various land parcels with this being...

COUNCIL CLEARANCE SALE - LARGE 9017m2 BLOCK IN HERITAGE PARK ESTATE

18 Hendle Street, Childers 4660

Residential Land The Bundaberg Regional Council are clearing vacant land that they own and ... $249,000

The Bundaberg Regional Council are clearing vacant land that they own and no longer require. We have been instructed to clear various land parcels with this being...

1/2 ACRE BLOCK - OWNER SLASHES THE PRICE TO $59,000

Lot 6 Morton Close, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land Nestled in a quiet location in the country town of Apple Tree ... $59,000

Nestled in a quiet location in the country town of Apple Tree Creek only 25 minutes to Bundaberg City and 5 minutes to the historical town of Childers. This 2000...

COUNCIL CLEARANCE SALE - 809 SQUARE METRE BLOCK IN BUXTON

15 Hull Street, Buxton 4660

Residential Land The Bundaberg Regional Council are clearing vacant land that they own and ... $79,000

The Bundaberg Regional Council are clearing vacant land that they own and no longer require. We have been instructed to clear various land parcels with this being...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

Rural 7 3 4 $800,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

RIVER FRONT - CANE FARM - 67 ACRES

Bundaberg North 4670

Rural 0 0 $1,100,000

Ideal cane farm - will suit small crops and macadamias. 2 titles - Large Shed approx. 30m X 14m 3 phase power, 80 + meg of water Approx. 2500 to 3000 ton of cane...

3 Bedrooms + Granny Flat + Pool - 8.7 Acres or 3.52 HA

99 Boughtons Road, Bucca 4670

Rural 3 1 4 $338,000

Newly Listed At Bucca - Built in 1996 - Still Original Owners. A Fantastic Lifestyle Property only 28 minutes to Bundaberg. The home has an open plan design with...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 7 3 4 $800,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

3 Bedrooms + Granny Flat + Pool - 8.7 Acres or 3.52 HA

99 Boughtons Road, Bucca 4670

3 1 4 $338,000

Newly Listed At Bucca - Built in 1996 - Still Original Owners. A Fantastic Lifestyle Property only 28 minutes to Bundaberg. The home has an open plan design with...

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!