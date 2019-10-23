Menu
Dylan Hempelman pleaded guilty to two charges.
Trouble follows after cracking open a cold one in the car

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
22nd Oct 2019 3:02 PM
DOING burnouts and revving loudly on a quiet Gatton street drew the attention of neighbours to Dylan Hempelman.

But it was a six pack of beers on the passenger seat paired with the smell of liquor that raised police suspicions that Hempelman had been driving under the influence.

Unimpressed onlookers reported the 31-year-old Lowood farmhand to police who arrived to find Hempelman parked in the Gatton train station carpark on September 29, at 4.19pm.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the Gatton Magistrates Court police saw Hempelman's vehicle, the stash of alcohol in it and an open stubby of beer in the cup holder.

When they tried to breath test Hempelman, he resisted and became "argumentative" and got out of the car.

Police arrested him and brought him to the Laidley police station where a blood test showed he clocked in at three times the legal limit at 0.153.

Sergeant Molinaro told Magistrate Robbie Davies that Hempelman was found driving earlier that day when a licence check revealed Hempelman had been sper suspended as of August 22, meaning he had also been driving without a licence.

"He hasn't had the best day that week," Sgt Molinaro said.

Hempelman pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence.

He was fined $300, disqualified from driving for six months and his conviction was recorded.

