Tropical waterfront oasis

FROM the moment you step foot in this property you are surrounded by luscious greenery and you will notice the tranquil serenity - enjoy your holidays at home.

Centrally located on Kawana Island with picturesque walking tracks and only minutes to the shops, beach, public transport and the Sunshine Coast University Hospital precinct.

This stunning residence was architecturally designed and boasts high ceilings and an open plan layout allowing plenty of natural light and breeze to flow throughout the home.

The stylish kitchen has ample storage, stone bench tops, island bench and high-quality finishes and fixtures.

All four bedrooms are generous in size, main with ensuite and walk-in robe. Separate from the other bedrooms, there is a guest retreat located downstairs with its own ensuite. There is also a dedicated study/studio, nursery, study nook and media room.

Spread over a 698sq m allotment, this property is north-east facing and offers low-maintenance living. With multiple living spaces both indoor and outdoor that flow together effortlessly this home is perfect for the entertainer.

The main living space opens up to the large outdoor entertainment area that overlooks the in-ground pool/spa and showcases the commanding views from across the canal.

Along with the uninterrupted views of the water, this property has canal frontage, private pontoon with jetty and ocean access.

An enviable lifestyle awaits in this waterfront family home, positioned in a highly sought-after location this home is perfect for those looking for a stylish home to entertain friends and family.

8 SANTORINI COURT, KAWANA ISLAND

Bed 4

Bath 4

Car 2

Pool

Agent: James Goldsworthy and Ash Weston at Ray White Kawana

Contact: 0400 635 141, 0424 120 776

Features: Canal frontage, private pontoon with jetty and ocean access. In-ground pool plus spa. Fully furnished, high ceilings and an open-plan layout, guest retreat, dedicated study/studio

Area: 698sq m

Price: Auction on Saturday, October 6, at noon

Inspection: Saturday 1pm, Wednesday 5pm September 22, 26