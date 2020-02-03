Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology
A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology
Weather

Tropical low might intensify to cyclone

by Luke Hayes, luke.hayes@news.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 5:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BOM senior forecaster Angeline Prasad said currently the low is sitting over the Gregory district, and will bring heavy rains, with a flood watch being issued for the Tanami Desert and Victoria River catchments.

"The highest totals (of rainfall) were around a tropical low currently sitting over the Gregory district - the low is expected to move west towards the Kimberley over the coming days, and it may intensify to cyclone strength north of WA later this week," she said.

But wet conditions in Darwin are not expected to significantly increase.

"The weak monsoonal weather over Darwin will continue (Monday and Tuesday), easing from later Wednesday, as the focus of the monsoonal weather will shift to areas in northern WA and the Eastern Top End," Ms Prasad said.

"By Thursday, Darwin is expected to return to monsoon break weather, with a medium chance of showers or storms."

cyclone rain tropical low weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child rapist has part of suspended sentence activated

        premium_icon Child rapist has part of suspended sentence activated

        News A MAN has been ordered to serve time behind bars after breaching his suspended sentence for a third time.

        10 people police don't want you to approach

        premium_icon 10 people police don't want you to approach

        News Police believe these 10 people could help with their investigations

        Labor won’t support compulsory cashless card: Burney

        premium_icon Labor won’t support compulsory cashless card: Burney

        News Linda Burney rejects compulsive cashless card plan.

        A break-in, a drink-driver, and school zones

        premium_icon A break-in, a drink-driver, and school zones

        News We talk to Monto’s OIC Sgt Mick Bazzo on the latest incidences coming from the...