Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bureau of Meteorology weather mapping on Wednesday of Tropical Cyclone Penny.
Bureau of Meteorology weather mapping on Wednesday of Tropical Cyclone Penny.
Weather

Cyclone to strengthen, turn for Queensland

by Cloe Read
3rd Jan 2019 7:31 AM

CYCLONE Penny has moved out to sea off the Queensland coast but is set to swing around to head back toward the Sunshine State.

It's expected to weaken as it heads for Townsville, hitting as a tropical low next week.

As of about 5am today Tropical Cyclone Penny was a category 1 out over the Coral Sea, about 340km north-northwest of Willis Island and 505km east-northeast of Cooktown.

 

The tracking map for Tropical Cyclone Penny, issued at 4.57am. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology
The tracking map for Tropical Cyclone Penny, issued at 4.57am. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

 

The system had recorded wind gusts up to 120kmh and was moving about 30kmh in an easterly direction.

The Bureau of the Meteorology is predicting Penny to gradually intensify while it is out over sea.

It is forecast to reach its peak as a category 2 system while offshore tomorrow before turning for Queensland.

 

 

After swinging southwest it's expected to weaken and return to a tropical low before reaching land.

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting the system to reach Townsville as a tropical low by Monday.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks queensland tropical cyclone penny weather

Top Stories

    10 council stories that made the news in 2018

    premium_icon 10 council stories that made the news in 2018

    Council News IT WAS a huge year for Bundaberg Regional Council.

    Family's camping holiday nightmare ends in flames

    premium_icon Family's camping holiday nightmare ends in flames

    News Mother fears for children's safety during freak fire

    Bundy's Uber space appeals to Brisbane drivers

    premium_icon Bundy's Uber space appeals to Brisbane drivers

    Business Drivers travel four hours to fill gap in Bundy market

    Coral Coast Chamber of Commerce to close doors

    premium_icon Coral Coast Chamber of Commerce to close doors

    Business Coral Coast businesses look to region as local chamber closes

    Local Partners