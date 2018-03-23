Menu
WILD WEATHER: Tropical Cyclone Nora in the Gulf today.
Weather

Tropical Cyclone Nora no concern for Bundy, yet

Tahlia Stehbens
by
23rd Mar 2018 5:26 PM

THE only concern for Bundaberg residents as Tropical Cyclone Nora batters the Gulf of Carpentaria will be a high pressure system that has crossed Tasmania and is headed east to the Southern Ocean.

BoM spokesperson Livio Regano said the anticlockwise formation was pushing south-easterly winds on to the coastline. They will ease as the high moves further out to sea.

"Sunday will see a temporary break in cloudy conditions but by Monday an inland trough moving from west to east will increase the chance of showers once again,” he said.

By midweek Bundaberg will be back to sunshine with highs of 32 degrees expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nora has formed in the same place as Cyclone Oswald, which caused the 2013 Bundaberg flood, but yesterday there were no fears of a repeat.

TRACK RECORD: Cyclone Oswald formed - and then re-formed - in the Gulf of Carpentaria before heading down Queensland and dumping torrential rain in the Burnett River catchment, flooding Bundaberg in 2013.
Heavy rainfall is forecast for Torres Strait and Cape York over the coming days, which the Bureau warns could lead to flash flooding.

BoM Queensland state manager Bruce Gunn said the cyclone would bring gale-force winds and possible coastal inundation.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services commissioner Katarina Carroll said residents in the warning area should use the next 24 hours to make preparations around the home.

RELATED: CYCLONE FORMS OFF NT, EXPECTED TO TRACK TO QLD

bundaberg bundaberg floods cyclone nora cyclone oswald
Bundaberg News Mail
