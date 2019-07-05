Trophy success for Shalom at home

TITLE WIN: Shalom College's Brendan Grills in action during the Division 2 bowl final yesterday at The Waves Sports Ground.

LEAGUE: Sometimes there is uncanny symmetry in life and sport.

Almost two decades after Shalom College took out the bowl title in Division 2 in Bundaberg, the school has done it again at this year's Confraternity.

Shalom College yesterday claimed the bowl title with a 18-10 win over St Columban's in the final at The Waves Sports Ground.

It was the perfect way to end the schooling rugby league career for some players and its first success in the bowl since 2000.

"It's really good to finish it off with a win,” Shalom College coach Neil Feather said.

"It wasn't so much about winning, it was about putting into practice the things we've worked on.

"But to get a trophy, to get a bowl, we're very proud of that and proud the Shalom community and the College can get that.”

Feather admitted the second half was a bit of a blur to him and the team.

The side was embracing being out there and playing in front of their home fans in such and important game.

"I don't think the kids felt under pressure,” he said.

"There's a lot of emotion in the team and the kids just really wanted to be out on the field.”

Feather said Flynn Purkis was the player of the final for them, leading from the front at prop from start to finish.

Shalom College captain Jake Bonus said it was an ideal way to end his Confraternity.

"It's not everyday you even get to play Confraternity or even win one let alone in your senior year,” he said.

"It's awesome, it's the best way to leave.”

Shalom coach Feather is expected to be back next year, guiding the next set of players. His goal is to get the side into Division 1.

"We've always got goals to set and I think these are goals we can achieve as a group,” he said.

"And I start to think the guys are starting to believe that.”