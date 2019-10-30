Menu
Police are looking to speak to these women following an incident at Hinkler Central.
Crime

TROLLEY TROUBLE: Have you seen these women?

Rhylea Millar
by
30th Oct 2019 7:02 PM
POLICE are investigating a matter where "two trolleys' worth" of goods were allegedly stolen at Hinkler Central.

The incident occurred at 3.20pm on October 27, when a female shop owner was in the process of setting up a pop-up store in the shopping centre.

After placing some items on display in the temporary store called Unique Products, the female victim left the shop to collect more items from her car.

But when she returned, two trolleys' worth of items were allegedly stolen from her shop, located outside of Kmart.

The stolen items included leather bags of various sizes, leather wallets, a leather bum bag, a crocodile bag, phone bags, as well as power cords, boards and lights, which were used to set up the stall.

Security footage shows two people leaving the store with trolleys containing what appears to be the missing items.

If anyone has any information, they can contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1902118605.

