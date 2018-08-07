Triumph for Tiger half at NDRL awards

ON THE GO: Andrew Filo in action for Avondale. Inset - Filo with the Gary Stehbens player of the year award on Saturday.

LEAGUE: He wears the number 6 for the Avondale Tigers but at the Northern Districts Rugby League Awards Night, he was number 1 in several categories.

Andrew Filo came away with three major titles on Saturday night at the Railway Hotel - Most Goals scored, Most Points and the Gary Stebhens Medal Award.

Throughout the 2018 season, Filo has racked up 56 goals and a field goal, the only one of the season thus far, and a total of 133 points for the Tigers.

"I feel extremely privileged and shocked to have received NDRL player of the year,” he said.

"I was up against a lot of great players, many who have been there since I started 10 years ago. When I first started playing for Avondale I was mentored by both Brian Groves and Burnie Johnson who have helped shape the player I am today.

"I was also awarded Most Points and Most Goals for this season - I would not have been able to achieve this without my team.”

Filo said with the team going through a rebuilding phase, a fresh-faced Tiger's team has formed with new players and heart.

BIG WIN: Andrew Filo with his haul of awards at the NDRL Presentation Night. Neil Redfern

"This season has had its ups and downs with the team going through a rebuilding stage, a lot of players heading to town to play in the BRL leaving only a handful of core players we have had to bring in a lot of new faces,” he said.

"This year has been all about finding new combinations and with great leadership by Frank Primavera we have formed a team that has shown heart and strength to get where we are now.”

This weekend the Tigers take on the minor premiers, Miriam Vale Magpies, for the first spot in the Grand Final at the Avondale grounds.

"The game is going to be tough and I'm sure will be heated,” he said.

"For us to win this game we need to execute our 1 per centers and play as a team and the result will come.”

Filo is also the coach of the Avondale Tigers Women's League Tag team, who have been undefeated in the first season of the competition.

On Sunday South Kolan will play Agnes Water in the minor semi final at 1pm and Avondale take on Miriam Vale at 2.45pm.

The Women's League Tag game will kick off at 12.10pm.