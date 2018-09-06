Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VOTES: Bundy loves its Cenotaph in the CBD.
VOTES: Bundy loves its Cenotaph in the CBD. Mike Knott BUN060818CENOTAPH2
Community

Triple treat as Bundy votes for favourite CBD features

Crystal Jones
by
6th Sep 2018 6:59 PM

NEWSMAIL readers have spoken and it turns out our favourite thing about the CBD is in fact three things.

Compiled from a list of reader suggestions, the NewsMail ran a poll out giving locals a say in their favourite parts of our busy city heart.

The winning three, with 22 per cent of the vorte, were our iconic Cenotaph, beautiful Buss Park and something familiar to us all - the rainbow lorikeets we often hear chirping away in the evening.

Readers were given the option of the whale building, shopping in the city, historic buildings, pubs, the post office and the sugarcane roundabout sculpture.

Pubs, the post office and the sugarcane sculpture received no votes.

Our historic buildings and shopping in the city both scored 11 per cent of readers' votes.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Popular Bundy region cafe announces sudden closure

    premium_icon Popular Bundy region cafe announces sudden closure

    Business A POPULAR cafe has closed its doors with less than a day's notice.

    • 6th Sep 2018 5:39 PM
    ARMED ROBBERY: Update on onesie-wearing bandit

    premium_icon ARMED ROBBERY: Update on onesie-wearing bandit

    Crime Investigations continue into the onesie service station robbery

    Bundaberg visit a 'priority' for Bill Shorten

    Bundaberg visit a 'priority' for Bill Shorten

    News Since the 2016 election Mr Shorten has visited Bundaberg twice

    Crush Festival 2018 announces headlining act

    premium_icon Crush Festival 2018 announces headlining act

    Entertainment The festival celebrates it's 10th year with a popular circus group

    Local Partners