Triple treat as Bundy votes for favourite CBD features

VOTES: Bundy loves its Cenotaph in the CBD. Mike Knott BUN060818CENOTAPH2

NEWSMAIL readers have spoken and it turns out our favourite thing about the CBD is in fact three things.

Compiled from a list of reader suggestions, the NewsMail ran a poll out giving locals a say in their favourite parts of our busy city heart.

The winning three, with 22 per cent of the vorte, were our iconic Cenotaph, beautiful Buss Park and something familiar to us all - the rainbow lorikeets we often hear chirping away in the evening.

Readers were given the option of the whale building, shopping in the city, historic buildings, pubs, the post office and the sugarcane roundabout sculpture.

Pubs, the post office and the sugarcane sculpture received no votes.

Our historic buildings and shopping in the city both scored 11 per cent of readers' votes.