Police on the scene of an alleged triple stabbing in North Parramatta. PICTURE: Adam Yip
Crime

‘Triple stabbing’ horror at league match

by Rebecca Le May
10th Aug 2020 5:15 AM

A man has been arrested after an alleged triple stabbing with a "six-inch kitchen knife" at a rugby league match in Sydney's west.

Police allege a fight erupted between two players at the conclusion of the game between Penrith Brothers and Wentworthville Magpies at Old Saleyards Reserve in North Parramatta before three males - aged 16, 19 and 22 - were stabbed.

One of them was a team member while the other two were spectators who had intervened, Acting Inspector Grant Morrissey said.

He said a "six-inch kitchen knife" was the alleged weapon used.

Several men fled the scene before police arrived, sparking a major search involving the Polair unit and riot squad.

Police arrested a 19-year-old at a home in Cambridge Park a few hours later.

He was under police guard in hospital for treatment to an existing hand injury on Sunday night.

Act. Insp. Morrissey said charges were expected to be laid.

Police are interviewing witnesses and investigating what triggered the altercation and whether there was more than one offender.

"I'm unsure whether it's tied into the result of the match or not," Act. Insp. Morrissey said.

NSW Ambulance said two of the injured were in a critical condition with stab wounds to the neck and torso.

The other male sustained wounds to his arms and is in a stable condition.

All three are in Westmead Hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Act Insp Morrissey said police were particularly keen to obtain any video footage.

