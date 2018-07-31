Robin Bailey shares plans for her big day

Robin Bailey: The kids will all be in the bridal party and very much involved

ROBIN Bailey and partner Sean Pickwell are planning a November wedding with their "gaggle" of five children.

Speaking to The Courier-Mail yesterday after revealing on-air that her beau had popped the question during a family day out at Movie World last week, the Triple M breakfast presenter said the big day would be all about their blended family.

"The kids will all be in the bridal party and very much involved," she said.

Bailey has three sons - Fin, 18, Lewin, 16, and Piper, 14 - from her marriage to late husband Tony Smart, who took his own life in 2014, while Pickwell has daughter Ally, 25, and son Jamie, 21, from a previous relationship.

"We have taken things super slowly - there is a lot of pain in my family that needed to be respected," Bailey said.

"My boys' dad loved them so much, and this isn't a replacement father - he's just Sean, the man who loves their mum."

She said Pickwell, 55, who moved up from Sydney and into their Brisbane home in May, had asked her sons for their permission three weeks before proposing.

"It's just so respectful to how we operate in our house," she said.

The couple have set the date for November 17 to coincide with Bailey's 50th birthday just days earlier, but they are yet to choose a location.

"It will be one big party, and our honeymoon will be a big overseas trip with all the kids," she said.

Pickwell, who was treated for liver cancer last year, said he was delighted "to find what we feel is an amazing and special kind of love at our age".

Bailey spoke on-air about the proposal, revealing Pickwell asked her to marry him while their children were watching the Movie World stunt show.

"The sun is out, it's beautiful and I have my eyes shut," she said.

"I am just absorbing the moment, listening to the cars and the kids.

"All of a sudden I hear a rustle and I turn around and there's my big panda on his knee proposing."