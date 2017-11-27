Triple J's Hottest 100 will no longer be on Australia Day

THE Hottest 100 will no longer be held on Australia Day after Triple J made the decision to move the countdown.

The radio station announced today it had made the decision after the results of an online survey.

"You told us how much you love the countdown and most of you are up for a new day," an announcement said.

"We all agreed that the Hottest 100 shouldn't be part of a debate about the day it's on. The only debate should be about the songs."

It said it would have some alternative programming on Australia Day.

The Hottest 100 will now be held on Saturday, January 27 and the Hottest 200 on Sunday, January 28.

The decision follows a push in recent years to change the date of Australia Day, which marks the arrival of the First Fleet and has also been referred to as "Invasion Day" by indigenous Australians.

Great to see @triplej doing the right thing and changing the #Hottest100 date. So many people (myself included) spend "Australia Day" listening instead of acting in solidarity with our Indigenous community Now we have no excuse to celebrate Invasion Day. — Charlotte Kennedy-Cox (@tibbletwins2) November 27, 2017

Yes @triplej . Thank you for leading the way. 🔴💛⚫️ — 🌈Ellen Browning Bow (@ellenevenstar) November 27, 2017