Trio to represent state and Bundy at nationals

TRIATHLON: For three Bundaberg triathletes, the hard work to the nationals has already begun.

St Luke’s Anglican School students Benjamin Rudd and Matthew Thomas and Bundaberg Christian College’s Levi Marsman will represent Queensland later this month in Hervey Bay at the school sport nationals in triathlon.

It follows their successful state school titles recently at the same venue.

Thomas and Rudd finished third and fifth respectively in the junior male triathlon, which was enough to qualify both for Queensland.

“I was just so excited when I crossed the finish line. I couldn’t do anything as I had no energy,” he said.

The state selection comes a year after Thomas received a penalty, which forced him out of the top positions.

He was caught drafting during the cycling, a mistake he made sure he didn’t repeat this time around.

“I just knew that I couldn’t draft, it’s just etched in my mind,” he said.

“Luckily there wasn’t too many around.

“I had no problems with it.”

Thomas didn’t fall outside of the top six throughout the triathlon, getting as high as second after the cycling leg before falling to third.

The focus is now on pushing hard to get ready for the nationals.

Rudd, who will train with him, will head to his first national titles.

“I was really happy with it,” he said.

“My swim wasn’t the best so I pushed hard in the bike. I just had determination to try to catch up and push really hard.”

Rudd was able to do that before holding off others in the run leg to seal his spot.

“I was really happy and relieved, excited for the nationals,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to the experience.”

The focus for Rudd will be on improving his swimming ahead of the event.

Marsman will do the same after just sneaking in to the national team in aquathlon in 11-12-year-olds.

The 11-year-old, who competes in swimming and cycling, finished 20th, which usually wouldn’t be enough.

But in this case it was.

“Lots of people are going to states swimming, so that got me up to Queensland Whites, the second team,” he said.

“I’ve always aim for that goal (state team) in all the events I’ve raced.”

“So I’ve finally made it.”

Marsman said his swimming needed to get better.

“It was painful towards the end,” he said.

“I lost 23 places in the swim leg.

“It is my weakness and I’ll be doing some high intensity training.”

Marsman said he’d try his best at the event and hopefully that is enough for a good result.

The nationals will be held this month from March 22 to 25.