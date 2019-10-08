Trio to head overseas after Joeys form

FOOTBALL: The football opportunity of a lifetime is about to happen for three Bundaberg players.

Weston Giovannoni, Dylan Ilka and Riv Millward have been selected to tour Germany next year after impressing at the recent Joeys World Cup at Hervey Bay.

The trio was part of more than 40 players picked in four age groups.

Giovannoni was picked after playing for The Waves under-14 team with Ilka and Millward part of the Wide Bay Buccaneers U15 and U16.

“These players will travel to Germany in January 2020 to start playing football in Germany and for them truly a dream has come true,” tournament director Heinrich Haussler said.

Included in the 2020 program are games and tournaments in Cottbus, Luckau and Frankfurt Oder. The players will also visit Berlin, kayak in the Spree Forest and be trained by German coaches.