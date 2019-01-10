Trio of boxing kangaroos a shock for Bundy photographer

IT'S NOT every day you catch three young kangaroos boxing in your back yard, but that's exactly what happened to Moore Park Beach resident Cheryl Hazelwood.

The Walkervale State School teacher said she woke up on Sunday morning to the sounds of kangaroos grunting outside.

"We look out and see a large mob and a really big male kangaroo with a female, and there were three not so big male ones as well,” Ms Hazelwood said.

"They were having a play fight, sometimes in twos but also threes.”

A keen photographer since she was 12, Ms Hazelwood grabbed her camera and snapped an action shot of the trio playing together.

"They stopped, played, then ate and then they'd have another go, so it's definitely not a territorial thing but simply practising skills they'd need for when they have their own mob,” she said.

"We live on an acre block so kangaroos often come to the property to eat grass and rest in the shade of the trees ... We have taken pictures like that before.”