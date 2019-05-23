Trio fly squash banner in Bundaberg

HOME ADVANTAGE: Bundaberg's Damon Pegg, Tasmin Swan and Zachary Richards are playing for Wide Bay at the Queensland School Sports squash titles in the Rum City.

HOME ADVANTAGE: Bundaberg's Damon Pegg, Tasmin Swan and Zachary Richards are playing for Wide Bay at the Queensland School Sports squash titles in the Rum City. Mike Knott BUN230519SQU13

SQUASH: They didn't make the ideal start but Bundaberg's three Wide Bay players are not giving up without a fight.

Bundaberg State High School's Zachary Richter and Damon Pegg along with Kepnock State High School's Tasmin Swan are representing the region over the next few days at the Queensland School Sports squash titles in the Rum City.

The competition started yesterday and will continue until Sunday.

The best players in the event will not only earn points for their Australian ranking but also be selected to play for Queensland against New South Wales in New Zealand later this year.

Players from Queensland and New South Wales, at the same event, will be selected for Australia to take on the Kiwis.

Richter and Pegg are competing in the 10-15 boys event, but both started with a loss in doubles.

"I played one doubles and one single, lost the double and lost the single,” Richter said.

"I'll try to win some games and hopefully improve.”

Richter comes from a family that is all involved in the game.

He conceded that his father was the best in the family, followed by his mother and brother.

But he believes he is better than his sister.

"My family has been playing for a while,” he said.

"It's fit and it is entertaining.”

Richter hoped to win a few games to end the titles on a high. It is a similar goal for his teammate, Pegg, who is still finding his feet.

"I've only been playing a year and a half, been training and playing games on Wednesday nights,” he said.

"The competition overall look pretty strong. It's good having it home, we get a lot of people to come down and watch you.”

Pegg said he was confident of some success and hoped he was selected to play for Queensland at the event.

Fellow Bundy player, Swan, has her sights set right on Maroons selection.

She was selected to play for Queensland last year after the same event and started her tournament with a close loss to Australia's number one player in her age group - Cairns player Kurstyn Mather.

"She won three games and I won one,” Swan said.

"But it was amazing to win a game, I've never played her before.”

Swan must now win the remaining matches in her pool singles group to potentially face Mather again in the finals.

"If I keep playing how I've been playing against the other girls (there is a chance),” she said. "If I'm one of the top ranking with her, we play in the pool final.” Swan said added training with her coach Jim Mobbs had given her better chances to hit winning shots.

The competition continues today with all three in action.