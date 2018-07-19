Trio charged with caravan theft

THREE CHARGED: The 17 foot long, 2016 Jayco pop top disappeared from a La Frantz Dr address at Tinana, between 3pm on July 15 and 4pm on July 17.

THREE people have been charged over the theft of a caravan that was found at a Bundaberg property less than 24 hours after it was reported stolen from Maryborough.

The 17-foot-long 2016 Jayco pop top disappeared from a La Frantz Dr address at Tinana between 3pm on July 15 and 4pm on July 17.

Police investigations led officers to a Bundaberg address after reports the caravan had been sighted in the area.

Today police confirmed a 28-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman had all been charged with stealing the caravan after police discovered it at Calavos on Wednesday.

News of the theft was shared widely on social media, including CCTV footage of the caravan being towed by a dual cab ute.

Bundaberg police Sergeant Mick Ward said about 10.30am on Wednesday police found the caravan at a Wolfenden Rd residence.

A 28-year-old man was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils and possessing ammunition after police found a quality of marijuana, drug utensils and shotgun shells.

The others arrested - a man and a woman - were charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle as well as a string of unrelated charges.

On Thursday 38-year-old Wade Francis Marshall was remanded in custody, facing a lengthy list of 36 charges including driving without a license, break and enter, fraud, stealing and evade police.

Alexis Sarah Macleod also faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with enter premise with intent, possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of controlled and restricted drugs.

The 23-year-old was granted bail.

The caravan owners have thanked police for their help.