TSV Generic Emergency Services
Motorist more than six times legal limit

7th Aug 2018 12:20 PM
A TRINITY BEACH woman allegedly got behind the wheel while more than six times over the legal alcohol limit.

A concerned motorist yesterday contacted police after observing a station wagon driving north on the Captain Cook Highway near Port Douglas in an allegedly erratic manner.

Port Douglas police patrolled the highway and subsequently located the vehicle on the Captain

Cook Highway near Craiglie.

Officers intercepted the 32-year-old female driver on Old Port Road a short time later.

The woman allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test and subsequently returned a breath alcohol reading of .315, more than six times to legal alcohol limit.

She was issued with a notice to appear in the Mossman Magistrates Court later this month, where she will face a charge of driving under the influence of liquor.

