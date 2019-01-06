Tricky rescue as stingers strike again on Fraser

IRUKANDJI: Urgent airborne hospital transport was required after more bad news of Irukandji stings at Fraser Island on Saturday.

TWO people were seriously stung by Irukandji jellyfish late Saturday, n the waters of Fraser Island's western side, an RACQ Lifeflight spokeswoman said.

The incidents added to a bad week for severe stings on bathers, all of them in much the same area, she said.

She said the organisation's Bundaberg-based aeromedical team performed a challenging beach mission to airlift the patients.

They had been swimming with a family group around 5pm, near where their boat was moored, just south of the mouth of Wathumba Creek on the western side of the island, when they were both stung by the venomous marine creatures, she said.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed high up on the beach, in soft sand, to avoid an incoming tide.

"It was certainly a challenging landing, taking into account the tide coming up, the extremely soft sand and the significant slope at that point of the beach," said RACQ LifeFlight Rescue pilot Tony Miller.

The patients, a male in his teens and a female relative aged in her late forties, were treated on the beach by Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic Matt Steer, until the rising tide forced them to move.

Both patients were carried along the beach on stretchers, to the waiting helicopter, where the flight paramedic continued treating them.

They were both in a stable condition when they were airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital for further medical treatment, the spokeswoman said.

The pair was approximately 500 metres south of the location where a swimmer in his twenties was stung on Friday, just hours after another male beach-goer suffered an Irukandji sting while swimming on the other side of the island.

Both those patients were also airlifted to hospital by the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew, the spokeswoman said.