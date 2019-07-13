Tricky horse riders practice new workshop techniques

A FORMER Australian Outback Spectacular animal trainer visited the Bundaberg area to teach locals how to complete tricks on horses.

Gold Coast based Hollie Shiels, who now owns her own equestrian training company HLS Trick Riding, held show prep and trick riding clinics in Cordalba this week.

"It is a dangerous sport so my main aim is to be safe and teach them that it is a dangerous sport," she said.

"So therefore you must be safe, you shouldn't be doing it without someone with experience."

TRICK RIDING: Billie Morgan.

Ms Shiels said she had not taught in Bundaberg for several years, but decided to teach here as one of her students was from the area.

She had eight students in the trick riding clinic on Thursday, which was a good number to ensure everyone had enough instruction.

For some of the students it was the first time that they had attempted trick riding, which was another discipline of equestrian sport.

"It doesn't take long for them to get quite tired," Ms Shiels said.

"So it's very physically draining and straining.

Billie Morgan, Danielle Wakelin and Sierra Marriott (front), Phoebe Whitaker, Millie Jensen-Austin, Annabella Gilliland, Emily Whitaker, Hollie Shiels and River Johnson (back).

"It's a lot of fun though and it's quite challenging so I think they are enjoying the challenge of it."

Ms Shiels began trick riding about 20 years ago and joined an all girls equestrian group called Girls Girls Girls Trick Riding.

After riding with the group for five years she gained a job as an animal trainer at Australian Outback Spectacular.

While she did not learn new techniques with trick riding, she gained difference experiences working with various animals including camels, sheep, and dogs.

TRICK RIDING: Sierra Marriott.

"I learned how to ride a camel and train a camel and that was pretty cool," Ms Shiels said.

"I was hired as a trick rider and a trick rider trainer and we had to go get a group of trick riders ready for the very first show they did in 2006."