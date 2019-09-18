Elderly cruise passengers were tricked to smuggling cocaine

Retired British couple Roger and Susan Clarke deny the charges against them

NOTHING ruins a vacation like getting arrested for smuggling drugs.

An elderly British couple have been accused of drug trafficking and are facing up to 12 years in prison if convicted. They claim that a mysterious businessman tricked them, but authorities aren't buying it.

Roger and Sue Clarke were arrested last December, The Sun reports. Authorities allegedly discovered nine kilos of cocaine hidden inside four travel cases in their cabin on a cruise ship near Lisbon, Portugal.

The couple claims, however, they were unaware of the drugs. According to them, a Jamaican businessman named Lee paid for their cruises and simply asked them to pick up "empty" cases from a middleman. They also claimed that Lee asked them to purchase exotic fruit for him.

The couple were on-board cruise liner MC Marco Polo.

The couple was previously convicted in 2010 for trafficking cannabis resin near Norway.

In the current case, authorities believe the couple made contact with drug trafficking organisations multiple times from 2017 to 2018.

According to authorities, Roger, 72, and Sue, 71, were living off about $1106 a month but were somehow able to afford to spend approximately $32,775 on luxury cruises over a two-year period. A diary kept by the couple revealed they had travelled to Brazil, Cuba and the Caribbean.

The couple are scheduled to appear in court in Lisbon on Tuesday, where they are expected to deny the charges. The couple have reportedly been in custody since their arrest in December. If found guilty, they could face up to 12 years in jail.

