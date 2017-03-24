Tributes flow for Jake

Wide Bay keeper Jake Healy poses for the camera at the Queensland Junior Cricket Intra-State Championships. Photo: Max Fleet/NewsMail

TRIBUTES and condolences have started to flow for 21-year-old Jake Healy.

The local man was involved in a car and truck crash yesterday afternoon on the Ring Rd.

The Waves' former cricket club president Herb Lutz said he was encouraging everyone who played cricket to "come and pay tribute to this fine young man at his funeral".

GRAND FINAL: Across the Waves' Jake Healy playing against Brothers in the grand final at Salter Oval on Sunday, 13 March 2016. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN130316CRIC4

"Jake was a very talented batsman and wicket keeper," Mr Lutz said.

"He came to us five years ago an he won a premiership with us two years ago.

"He loved the game and was friends with everyone - his mother and father used to put the tray of the ute down and watch him play every Saturday."

The Brothers Cricket Club Bundaberg paid tribute to the young cricketer on its Facebook page.

"It is with great sadness that we learned today of the passing of young Jake Healy, in a car accident," the post read yesterday.

"Jake was a very promising young cricketer, who came through the junior ranks with Brothers, and performed rep duties with Wide Bay, then moving on to Norths and ATW.

"RIP Jake our thoughts are with your family."

HOWZAT: Jake Healy lets one slip through for Norths in the Division One Twenty Twenty Cricket at Kendalls Flat. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail Paul Donaldson BUN200914CRI04

NewsMail Facebook readers have also shared their thoughts on the tragedy, offering support to the family.

Jess Marshall said: "RIP, taken way too soon, condolences to this young man's family and friends".

"So sad, such a beautiful young soul taken too soon," Sandra Austerberry said.

"RIP Jake. Hard to believe that you are gone, deepest sympathy to your family," Denyse Ferguson wrote.