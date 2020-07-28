TRIBUTES: How Fraser crash victim is being remembered

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

News premium_icon TRIBUTES: How Fraser crash victim is being...

News

News premium_icon 20+ photos from the races

Images show the aftermath of the start of demolition of the Federal Hotel.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Federal Backpackers reduced to rubble after...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: 20 new images from that fateful night

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Bundy kids in the kitchen

News

News premium_icon Meet the man distilling spirits in the High...

John Ibbotson of Gulmarrad with his dog looks over his backyard \"studio\" - where he shot some of the images for his latest book.

Life premium_icon MARITIME ODYSSEY: Meet the keeper of our lighthouse...

News

News premium_icon TOO CUTE: 15 Bundy bubs and pets to make you smile

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Out and about at Bargara

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: Take a tour of Australia's largest...

Horses

Horses premium_icon PHOTOS: Rich history of the July Racing Carnival

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: Royal visits to Bundaberg through the...

Elisha Croucher: Taj and Zavier absolutely adore each other.

News premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Bundy siblings who are best friends

Emma Logue: I took this one at Camp Gregory Veterans Retreat a while back, which is just down the road from Woodgate.

News premium_icon 10 reader photos to brighten your morning

News

News premium_icon 45 TORNADO PHOTOS: The impact, the destruction, the...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Mother's Day at East Shores

News

News premium_icon FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Readers share the things that make them...

News

News premium_icon 30 PHOTOS: How Bundy celebrated Easter

News

News premium_icon Seven people police want to speak to

News

News premium_icon Reader pics in sunny shades of yellow

News

News premium_icon YOUR PHOTOS: Images in shades of orange

Information

Information premium_icon IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border...

Maroondan State School Prep: Amelia, Anna, Shyanne, Bear, Mason, Hazel, Emily and Tatum.

News premium_icon 70+ IMAGES: Magic of childhood captured in 2020 Prep...

News

News premium_icon BUMPER GALLERY: Bundaberg in 60 photos

News

TRIBUTES: How Fraser crash victim is being remembered

28th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: 5:19 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIBUTES are flowing for Deklan Gilmartin who was killed in a car crash on Fraser Island Sunday morning.

The 29-year-old has been described as a gifted football player with a love for life.

Hundreds of messages of support and condolence have been left on Facebook for the young man's family.

Coogee United posted on Facebook that his smile was contagious and would light up every room.

"Dek personified what our club strives to be in every way and we are shattered to have lost someone so special and so young," they said.

A Gofundme has been set up to cover the cost of his funeral. It has currently raised more than $7000 in 24 hours.

Others have taken to Instagram to remember the talented footballer and share pictures.

deklan gilmartin editors picks fatal crash fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle