SORELY MISSED: Friends have shared moving tributes to Blake Davis, 18, who died in a single-vehicle crash near Goondiwindi.
SORELY MISSED: Friends have shared moving tributes to Blake Davis, 18, who died in a single-vehicle crash near Goondiwindi.
Tributes for young 'joker' who brought the laughs

18th Jan 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:45 AM
HEARTFELT tributes for a young man who touched so many lives in his short 18 years have flowed in since the death of talented futsal player Blake Davis.

Mr Davis was found in his crashed utility off the Barwon Highway west of Goondiwindi about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

His family had launched an intensive land and air search for him before a relative made the tragic discovery from a helicopter.

Mr Davis is being remembered as a "joker" and a young man with the ability to always make people smile.

"You were always the joker," a friend posted on social media. "The one who made everyone smile; we always knew if you were there we would have laughter.

"You were my best mate and that can never be filled, you helped me so much and for that I'll forever be grateful."

Another friend mourned his loss, hoping Mr Davis was "smashing frothies up there".

"Always managed to make me and everyone else around smile," the friend wrote on social media.

The Logan Futsal Club said Mr Davis had been with the club sine he was eight years old and had represented Queensland in the sport.

"A great kid who I had the pleasure of seeing grow up and will be sorely missed," Alistair Miller wrote.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the single-vehicle crash in the border region.

