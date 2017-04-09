Tributes flow for three-year-old 'angel' in drowning tragedy

About 6.45pm police found the child in a dam on the property.

UPDATE: A friend has said the family of a boy found drowned in their dam was "in a world of hurt” as mourners paid tribute over the weekend.

"Fly high little man, it was such an honour knowing you,” Jaclyn Smallmon said on social media.

"You'll be in my heart forever. May you rest in peace sweet boy.”

"So heartbreaking,” Toni Brown wrote.

"I knew this little boy and no parent deserves this. Sincere condolences to the family.”

Others who did not know the family expressed sympathy.

"Having (a) 15-month-old who I just found out the back when I thought (he) was in the house ... I think every parent has had a child who moves fast and so sad this one has gone to heaven,” Allayne Catlin said.

"I wish the parents love.”

"My heart goes out to family and friends,” Carol Wrage wrote.

"I do know what you (are) going through.”

"Can't begin to even imagine how his parents must be feeling, all our love fly high beautiful boy,” wrote Karen Williams.

"My sincere condolences to the family, there's nothing worse than to lose your child,” wrote Brenda Roberts.

"Condolences to the family my heart aches for them,” Teletha Maree said.

So very sad, his parents and family would inconsolable that such a tragedy took their little boy, fly free with the angels baby one,” Jenny Frew said.

What a sad way to start Easter holidays,” Barb Bishop said.

"Fly high on you new angel wings little man.”

Police investigations into the cause of the death continue.

EARLIER:

A THREE-YEAR-OLD boy has tragically drowned at a dam on his family's property.

The tight-knit community of Mt Perry is in shock following the death of a toddler last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said about 5pm yesterday police received a call from family members regarding a missing child from their Mt Perry home.

Police arrived at the Smokers Gully Rd home and began searching for the boy.

Police found the child in a dam on the property.

"Unfortunately the child was not able to be resuscitated,” the police spokesman said.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Martin Kelly said paramedics responded with two units from Gin Gin, a critical care unit from Bundaberg and a helicopter carrying a doctor and another critical care team.

Paramedics worked frantically to save the young boy's life but despite valiant efforts were unable to resuscitate him.

"Family and friends were performing CPR and we continued resuscitation techniques for some time,” he said.

"We express our sadness to the family for the passing of the child.”

Police investigations will continue.