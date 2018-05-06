Tributes flow for teen run over at Bargara

TAKEN TOO SOON: Ryan Heming died after he was struck by a car while lying on the road early this morning.

TRIBUTES have flowed for an 18-year-old Bargara man taken too soon, while a 21-year-old man's life will never be the same.

Ryan Heming, 18, died when he was struck by a car in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mr Heming was lying in the middle of Bargara Rd when a car heading towards Bundaberg ran over him.

Family and friends took to Facebook to pay their respects and express their condolences.

"Rest easy Ryan, a beautiful soul taken way too early. Will never forget you man,” one post read.

Another said: "So sorry for your tragic loss our hearts go out to you all with love”.

Relatives of Mr Heming posted that the family had been crushed by the 18-year-old's death.

The young man loved fishing, and was good at it.

His Facebook page is littered with photos of the teen, beaming, with his latest monster catch in hand.

Bargara police officer-in-charge Matt Steinhardt told the NewsMail that emergency services attempted to save the man but he died at the scene.

"It appears he may have been lying on the road on impact,” Sgt Steinhardt said.

Emergency services arrived and provided first aid but the man was not able to be revived.

The driver of the car was an Avenell Heights man, 21, who was left traumatised by incident.

Sgt Steinhardt said the driver and the man were not known to each other.

He said it appeared the 18-year-old victim was by himself when he was struck.

Police said it is not clear why he was lying on the road and investigations were continuing.

The incident happened near the sweet potato farm between Rehbein Ave and Potters Rd.

A forensic crash unit from Hervey Bay attended and the road was closed for four hours.