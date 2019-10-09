Tributes flow for Southbrook man killed in crash

DARLING Downs communities are mourning the loss of a Southbrook man described as a "quiet and shy" kid.

Justin Moore, 18, died at the scene of an horrific single-vehicle rollover on Jimna Springs Rd sometime overnight Sunday.

Early investigations indicate Mr Moore, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was travelling east on the gravel road when his Toyota Hilux ute rolled several times.

The four-wheel drive was left overturned on its roof when it was discovered by a passer-by about 7.15am Monday.

As Forensic Crash Unit investigators piece together Mr Moore's movements from Sunday night to the discovery of the wreckage, friends have paid tribute to the young apprentice boilermaker.

Mr Moore graduated from Pittsworth State High School in 2017, and was described by a friend as a "popular kid".

"He was quite a shy kind of kid, actually," the friend said.

"It's such a tragedy, a loss."

Police at the scene of the fatal crash at Southbrook. October 7, 2019 Kevin Farmer

Another friend said Mr Moore would be missed by many, but never forgotten.

"You'll be truly missed and in our hearts forever," the friend posted on social media.

"Fly high buddy. You're going to be so missed."

While the crash remains under investigation, police believe Mr Moore was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The young man was ejected from the vehicle.

Police are also investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash, as well as the possible combination of other Fatal Five factors.

"Investigators from the Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit are appealing for anyone who saw the vehicle on Jimna Springs Rd prior to or after the crash to contact police," a statement from police said.

Investigations are also continuing into a fiery single-vehicle crash in Lower Tenthill about 4.45pm Sunday.

Toowong man Julian Braybrook, 20, died in the horrific crash at a T-intersection on Gatton Clifton Rd.

His vehicle, a Honda CR-V, was earlier that day seen speeding on the Warrego Highway and Lockyer Valley region before the crash which closed the road for several hours.

As well as a possible combination of Fatal Five factors, police are investigating whether the crash "could have been a deliberate act".

Anyone with information is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444.