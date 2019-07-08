Tributes flow for loved principal

High school principal David Friis, who died at the weekend, is being remembered by students, teachers and parents as an amazing man who made changed the lives of many.

Mr Friis joined the school north of Brisbane after a lengthy stint as principal at Deception Bay State High School.

Both schools posted tributes to him on their Facebook pages earlier this afternoon.

Deception Bay State High School Year 12 students celebrating the end of the year with Principal David Friis. Picture: Peter Cronin

Tullawong State School's post read:

"We are very sad to announce to our Deception Bay State High School community that our beloved former Principal, Mr David Friis, passed away over the weekend after experiencing an acute medical condition. David's life touched and impacted many and has made a lasting difference in our school community.

We all miss him greatly.

We will continue to communicate with you all regarding further arrangements and support.

'Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care'. "

Close to a hundred past and current student has left tributes on the schools' Facebook pages.

Chrissy Horne said: "Very sad he will be greatly missed. Condolences to his family and school community."

Pamela Henry: "Our thoughts are with his friends and family and all the children at Tullawong High. R. I. P Mr Friis you will be missed by so many lives you help shape into adult."

David Friis when he took over as Principal at Deception Bay State High School in 2011.

Amanda Ross: This news will rock so many people … Students, parents, teachers and the community will surely miss Mr Friis. always smiling, always having a joke with the kids and passionate about his school. Condolences to his family and friends RIP Mr Friis … we will miss you deeply.."

Melina Guthrie said: "RIP Mr Friis we as a family owe you sooo much for helping with our oldest son stay in school till he graduated. You will be greatly missed!!!!!!!! Thank you for being there.

Jessica Leigh Hillhouse said he was " the most amazing principal ever"

"Thank you so much for everything you did for us and every opportunity you gave to each and everyone of us you went above and beyond any principal you weren't there to be our friend you were there to push us to be the best we could be but along the way it was hard not to be your friend. Hope you can now rest easy and be proud of the amount of lives you have impacted thank you for helping me reach my goals.

She said she still remembered the quote he said at every school parade: "no one cares how much you know, until they know how much you care".

Karen McQuillan: Such sad news of such a great man."

David Friis was also a principal at Bracken Ridge State High School. Pictured with teachers Linda Rooney, Kathy Guzen and Warren Jones.

Keisha-Lupe Tuisamoa: Best principal ever. you have made all the nationalities come together, especially the islanders children at DBSHS, you have impacted so many parents and children and made Dbshs a number one multicultural school, I personally honoured you for that Mr Friis, it was sad to hear that you left for another school, but now you are gone for good, This is very sad, You will be missed Mr Friis."

Dave Goodenough: So, so, so sad to read this. Such a great man, who led a great school. Our family for one, was glad to have known him. RIP. Thank you for all you did."

Sallyann Kemp: "Mr Friis impacted my life for the better and I couldn't thank him enough. My hearts out to his family! Fly high you beautiful soul.

Angela Powell: " RIP Mr Friis, very sad news and you will be greatly missed. You worked wonders in the Tullawong High community and the students, staff and families will miss you. Condolences to your loving family"