Tributes flow for former Shalom student and teacher

GONE TOO SOON: Gemma Henricksen made the world a better place just by being in it.

GONE TOO SOON: Gemma Henricksen made the world a better place just by being in it. Mike Knott BUN300916GEMMA1

THERE was barely a spare seat or dry eye in the Shalom College Performing Arts Precinct as staff and students, past and present, paid tribute to Gemma Henricksen and Robin Wüst.

In the wake of the tragic loss of two members of its school community, Shalom held morning mass yesterday in memory of Miss Henricksen, a former student, and Mr Wüst, the assistant principal.

Those in attendance sported red and green ribbons in honour of both - red for the colour of Gemma's dress at the Queensland Summer Surf Girl quest and green, the dominant colour of Mr Wüst's office.

Miss Henricksen was a prominent figure in the Bundaberg community and as Bundaberg's 2017 Summer Surf Girl entrant, raised $17,650 for the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club.

Her life was turned upside-down last year when she was told she had a very rare form of melanoma.

Miss Henrickson's battle with the disease ended on Sunday.

Her young spirit and positive attitude captured the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Throughout the ceremony, Miss Henricksen was described as having a "beautiful spirit” and a prayer for both the Henricksen family and the Wüst family was held.

"We thank God for the courage and commitment to life which Gemma showed throughout her days, we are grateful she has been an inspiration to so many,” the prayer read.

"We pray to the Henricksen family, that in the midst of their sorrow and loss, that they may be consoled with the world in which they loved Gemma is a much better place for the part that she played in it...”

TRIBUTE: Robin Wüst, assistant principal of Shalom College, tragically passed away this week. Contributed

In a prayer for Mr Wüst's family here and in South Africa, where he was from, it was said that the good in him and his life had a profound effect on many of the young people with whom he worked.

Principal Dan McMahon paid homage to Mr Wüst, who passed away this week, and said the terribly tragic event was a massive loss for all who cared for him.

"Robin was a much loved and respected member of staff and our students held him in the highest regard as a teacher, a coach and as a person,” he said.

"The Shalom community is devastated by this loss but coming together to support Robin's family here and his parents and siblings in South Africa.

"We are celebrating a life of a teacher who had a profound impact on so many young people.”

Mr Wüst was not only a respected teacher, he was also well-known in community circles, including sporting organisations.

Bundaberg Hockey Association president Sean Harper said Mr Wüst had previously played for the Rovers and had been involved in "great work” within school hockey circles.

"Robin had signed with Arrows this year to make a comeback after an extended break from playing,” he said.

"Nothing was too hard for Wüsty and he was loved and respected by his peers and the many students he encountered over the years he worked in Bundaberg.

"He was a fierce competitor on the field, but off the field a mate and friend to many.”

Mr Harper said, on behalf of the Bundaberg hockey community, Mr Wüst would be sorely missed.

If you are suffering with loss, grief, or need someone to talk to, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.headspace.org.au.