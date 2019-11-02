Tributes flow for father killed in Gateway crash

Callun Winter with his wife Karen and their children.

A FATHER who died just days before his wife was due to give birth has been remembered as a man with many skills and a big heart.

Callun Winter, 35, was riding his motorcycle on the Gateway Motorway at Bracken Ridge about 3.50pm on Tuesday when it collided with a car and a truck.

Callun, from Stafford Heights, died at the scene.

He left behind three children aged five to 13 and his beloved wife Karen.

Callun's brother Dean Winter revealed to The Courier-Mail today that he died without knowing the gender of his fourth child.

"Karen is 36 weeks pregnant and they kept it a surprise. So he unfortunately died without ever knowing the gender of his baby," Dean said, holding back tears.

An online fundraiser has generated almost $16,000 for Karen and her children.

Dean said Callun had an interest in remote control cars and was a cabinet maker with a specialisation in fine furniture.

"You could always be yourself around him," Dean said.

"He was comfortable in his own skin and helped a lot of people. A lot of tributes have come in from people who we didn't know existed thanking him."

At the time of his death, Dean said Callun had finished work and was headed to a friend's house to measure up some cabinets for him.

Text messages found on Callun's phone after his passing reveal how kind-hearted the father of three was.

"He was just really generous with his time and interested in other people. He was great to talk to," Dean said.

A memorial service will be held for Callun on Wednesday at the All Saints Anglican Church at 501 Hamilton Road, Chermside.

It will be held at 10.30am. Everyone is welcome, Dean said.

Anyone looking to donate to the Winter family can do so here.