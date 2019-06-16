Tributes flow for fashionista after tragic horse accident

"SHE was fearless. Invincible and fearless in everything she did.”

A 12-year-old Noosa girl has lost her mother after much-loved businesswoman Joanne 'JoJo' Bruce died in a freak horseriding accident on Friday.

Joanne Bruce, known as JoJo, had a wicked sense of humour and shared her "sassy” love of life with her young daughter.

Close friend and employee at JOJO boutique, Marion Feutrill, said JoJo was a "fearless”, generous person with a "wicked” sense of humour, who adored her daughter.

"Her mum and her were very sassy together, they had a lot of fun together,” she said.

"They danced every morning - put music on and danced every morning.”

Mrs Feutrill and colleague Karen Maslin were at the scene of the accident on Lake Cooroibah Rd on Friday that claimed their friend's life, and were still "traumatised”.

The Daily understands no vehicles were involved, and passers-by and paramedics tried to revive JoJo but she died at the scene.

Mrs Feutrill's voice shook as she struggled speak about her friend and the blow of the loss on her friend's daughter young daughter.

"She loved that girl so much, more than anything,” Mrs Feutrill said.

"We're all so worried.”

Her daughter was "in shock” but "is a very strong girl,” Mrs Feutrill said.

"She's inherited a lot of her mum's strength.”

A well-known Noosa businesswoman, JoJo's lively and colourful Bohemian-themed fashion boutique opened at Noosa Junction 12 years ago.

The successful venture now has stores on Hastings St, Noosa Heads and at Sunshine Plaza in Maroochydore.

Mrs Feutrill and JoJo had children the same age and had met at a mother's group when they were babies, becoming friends and then colleagues when JoJo opened her first boutique.

The fashion store was unlike any other, Mrs Feutrill said. It brims with personality and colour, reflecting its vibrant owner.

"She was a Bohemian soul...she just cared deeply, loved deeply,” Mrs Feutrill said.

"She would help so many people, I know she's helped people all over the world. If someone needed help, she would do it.

"She had an extremely wicked sense of humour...we would always laugh irreverently.”

The staff were all "absolutely heartbroken”, but were committed to continuing the "empire” for JoJo's daughter.

"Every time she went away - she did a lot of buying trips away - she'd make us promise to continue the empire for her daughter,” she said.

"So that's our aim, to continue her empire.

"We can't quite wrap our heads around it at the moment, how we do it without her.”

When JoJo was seriously injured on Friday afternoon Mrs Feutrill and colleague Karen Maslin found out almost immediately, and were at the scene within 20 minutes.

JoJo's partner, a doctor, was at the scene when the accident happened, Ms Feutrill said.

"She loved those horses, she was so passionate about them,” she said, breaking down in tears.

"She was so fearless...everything she did in life, she was just invincible and fearless.

"That's why we just can't believe it.”

JoJo had recently said how "all the pieces of her life had fallen into place”.

"She was so, so happy,” Mrs Feutrill said.

"I've never seen her happier than she was right now...that's why we all feel quite angry about it, she was at that perfect place in her life.”

Tributes flow for Joanne 'JoJo' Bruce

Sallyanne Clayton: She will be dearly missed by so many. She loved her horses so much..all horses are safe and the other young lady that was thrown is suffering so bruises but is ok. Thanks again for those who stopped to help. The boys worked so hard doing CPR before ambulance could arrived. We have an amazing community.

Sue Broady: Such a bright..friendly..gorgeous girl...gone to soon...god bless her family...and friends....so miss her happy smile and happy. Her gorgeous face will be soooo missed.”

Jodie Townsend: So sad when I heard this news today, one of the most beautiful souls I have ever known. RIP Jo

Jormarie Gonzalez: My deepest condolences. May she continuing spreading love towards eternity. Be at peace and my blessings to you all. Blessings and strength to her beloved family friends customers employees and loved ones. You are all a big family united by the love she shared with all of you. Keep united and being supportive and caring towards one another. A beautiful and special Ángel is watching and smiling from Heavens.

Maui Mel: RIP beautiful Jo thankyou for being an amazing goddess to your tribe and customers

Grace Veneziano: This tragic news broke my heart. Beautiful talent gone way too soon. Rest In Peace JoJo thank you for sharing your creativity with us

Kim Eibrink Jansen: Love you so much Jo...you've left an amazing legacy that will live on forever...I am personally sad that I won't get to have that hug we promised each other, but so proud to be your friend...Love you darling

Ainat Narni: Totally devastating news, most beautiful lady, I am proud to say I worked for her. My heart goes out to her family and most importantly her daughter and partner. You are loved by all

Stephanie Taylor: Such a gorgeous lady always with a smile on her face and amazing energy. Such a smart hardworking kind woman. A devastating loss to the community let alone her daughter and loved ones

Lucy Groningen: Incredibly sad and shocking news. Such a beautiful lady inside out. Always lovely to see you and have a quick chat. May your bubbly happy soul light up the sky a bit more. Condolences to family and friends in this sad time