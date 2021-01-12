Tributes flow for farm worker killed in accident

Dion Bradey passed away on January 8 after a workplace accident at the end of December in Mulgowie.

A FARM worker who tragically lost his life after a workplace accident in the Lockyer Valley is being remembered as a loving father and committed family man.

Dion Bradey, 50, passed away on January 8.

The father of three was involved in an accident at his Mulgowie workplace on December 28.

Mr Bradey was pinned between a utility door and frame, where he was trapped for more than an hour while critical care specialists worked to free him.

He was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Mr Bradey is survived by his wife Peta and three daughters.

He had worked for Stanthorpe Fresh Salads and Herbs, also known as Mulgowie Yowie Salads, in Mulgowie for four years.

Business manager Belinda Adams said Mr Bradey was the farm manager and a "jack of all trades" who was well respected by his colleagues.

Ms Adams and her brother Shannon Moss have been farming in the Lockyer Valley since 2016 and Mr Bradey had worked for them since they set up.

They also farm on the Gold Coast.

"He was a real family man," Ms Adams said.

"He's survived by beautiful girls that I've had the pleasure of spending some time with and a lovely wife who adored him.

"Even in difficult situations they were so loving and supportive to our family as well.

"He was very selfless. He was a real giver. He absolutely loved his job and was passionate about growing and the farm and the business.

"He sort of struggled with some health battles over the last year or so but still maintained his willingness and dedication.

"He gave it his all."

Kylie Mulhearn worked closely alongside Mr Bradey for three years as shed manager.

She was one of the first people to respond to the accident as first aid officer.

"We just worked every day together," she said.

"We were pretty much counterparts with me in the shed and him on the farm."

Mrs Mulhearn said family was always the priority for Mr Bradey, who loved camping and fishing.

"For the younger (workers) he was a mentor," she said.

"They were always looking to him for guidance.

"The young blokes here were always on the phone to him to work out what they should do next.

"They were always trying to please him. They had a lot of respect for him.

"He was my work colleague but he was also my mate. We had many laughs over the years."

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist Mr Bradey's family with funeral costs and living expenses with more than $1000 raised so far.

"It's a recognition of our community spirit among growers and that we do support each other and we're all aware we're working in some high risk environments," Ms Adams said.

"Tragedy can strike at any time in the most unusual circumstances."

A funeral service will take place later this month.

