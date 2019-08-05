Tributes flow for Bundy netball icon Dianne Barrett

STRONG, BRAVE AND PASSIONATE: Brothers Netball Club Bundaberg shared a tribute to Di Barrett, the founder of the club, after she passed away last week.

NETBALL: The Bundaberg Brothers Netball community has banded together in honour of its founding member Dianne Barrett who recently lost her battle with cancer.

During Saturday's game all Brothers players, coaches and umpires, from Divisions 11 through to Div 1, donned a black arm band as they stepped onto the court as a sign of commemoration for Barrett.

The club's president Melissa Boge said they also held a minute's silence in her honour before the Division 1 game.

Boge said Barrett was a very passionate, strong and determined woman who "will never be replaced”.

Having started the Brothers Netball Club in 2011, Barrett played an integral role within the club and sport in Bundaberg and the Wide Bay.

A passionate player and coach, Barrett coached numerous Bundy and Wide Bay representative teams and was a shooting coach, holding clinics to help local girls improve their game.

Boge said she touched a lot of lives and was more than a coach to players, describing her as a mentor.

Despite her unwavering love for netball, Boge said Barrett's number one passion was her family.

Boge said all her children were athletic and had a love for sport, but for Barrett netball was the pick.

She said Barrett was a wise coach who knew how to strategically coach a player and took an interest in their lives on and off the field.

Boge said the club was proud to have her witness their grand final triumph last year.

She said Barrett rocked up decked out in Brothers colours with a banner and plenty of support.

Boge said they wanted to win for her.

The contribution Barrett made to the Brothers Netball community and the sport in Bundaberg will not be forgotten.

In a post on social media the club paid tribute with a photo montage and post in Barrett's honour.

"Di Barrett, the founder of our great club passed away peacefully surrounded by her beautiful family.”

"Many of you either played with or were lucky enough to be coached by Di.

"She was a strong, brave and passionate woman who loved her family first and foremost but she also loved her netball and was proud of her beloved Brothers Netball Club.”

The post was met with an outpouring of touching tributes and condolences as hundreds of people paid their respects.

Mark Barrett likewise made a post saying that she had been battling cancer for the past 12 months and it was with great sadness that he had to say "goodbye to the heart and soul of our family”.

"Di touched the hearts of so many people throughout her wonderful short life,” he said.

"We are extremely overwhelmed at the outpouring of support coming from the community.

"This has been incredible and we are very proud of what we are reading, the phone calls and text messages we get, and visits to our home from friends.

"She was our everything. We will miss her very much.

"We love you more than the stars.”