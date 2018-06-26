Tributes flow for Bargara landscaper

TRIBUTES FLOW: More than $20,000 was raised in just one day to bring Paul Zito's body home.

TRIBUTES FLOW: More than $20,000 was raised in just one day to bring Paul Zito's body home. Contributed

THE American family of a Bargara man have raised more than $20,000 to take his body back to the the States after he died unexpectedly on Friday.

Paul Zito III, who had the Bargara franchise of Jim's Mowing, was a much-loved member of the Bargara, and wider Bundaberg, communities.

In an emotional GoFundMe post, his devastated family made the tragic announcement and called for donations to bring Mr Zito back to New Jersey to lay him to rest.

"It's with a heavy heart that we sadly announce the passing of Paul Zito III on Friday June 22. We are devastated and will miss him dearly”, the page said.

"If you would like to help us bring Paulie home to New Jersey and lay him to rest, please submit your contributions through this page.

"Any and all donations are valued. Thank you all for your love and support.”

It took just 24 hours to raise the $20,000 target and yesterday contributions continued to flow in.

Mr Zito's family took to social media to thank those who had helped.

"On behalf of the Zito family, we sincerely thank you so much for your generosity and kindness and for helping us reach our goal. Every contribution and sentiment is deeply appreciated,” the statement read.

"Those who would still like to contribute are welcome to do so. Any additional funds will go to other associated funeral costs, Paulie's childrens' education and mental health charities.”

The donations came from Mr Zito's heartbroken family and friends, who remembered his cheekiness, smile and kindness.

"My heartfelt condolences to the entire Zito family,” Melissa Horton wrote. "They broke the mould when they made him. His kindness, his humour. That smile. May the memories help carry you through this hard time.”

Despite being a world apart, Dana Kloza said Paul was someone he'd turned to for advice, help him through sleepless nights and share good news.

"We knew each other practically all our lives, but I was lucky enough to consider you my very good friend these last few years, Mr Kloza wrote.

"I'll miss your cheeky texts, your witty humour, amazing drawings, pics of palms, beautiful Australian beaches, our many convos, and much more.

"Paul, I hope I at least brought you some comfort in your times of need. I pray you are resting in peace, but please don't ever forget me, buddy. I'll miss you.”

The Bargara YMCA also paid tribute to Mr Zito.

"Paul Zito, we will miss you,” the fitness centre posted on Facebook.

"Paul has been part of our Bargara Y family since 2014.

"Our staff and members offer our condolences to his family.”

If you or anyone you know needs support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 or visit www.lifeline.org.au.