Cloris Leachman dead: Emmy and Oscar-winner dies aged 94
Tributes flow as Hollywood legend dies

by Nick Bond
28th Jan 2021 9:06 AM

Oscar and Emmy-winning actress Cloris Leachman has died at the age of 94.

The actress and comedian had a Hollywood career spanning over seven decades, and her work in television saw her break multiple records: She was nominated for a record 22 Emmys, and won eight, tying her with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the most awarded actress in Emmy history.

 

Her breakthrough role came when she was well into her 40s, playing landlady Phyllis in the iconic 70s sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which led to her own spin-off show, Phyllis.

She also won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1971 film The Last Picture Show. She appeared in several hit Mel Brooks films during that decade, including Young Frankenstein and High Anxiety.

 

Leachman didn't slow down in the later decades of her career, giving it her all aged 82 as the oldest contestant to date on the 2008 season of US Dancing with the Stars and appearing in TV shows like Two and a Half Men, Hot in Cleveland, The Office and, most recently, the 2019 reboot of Mad About You.

The last of her eight Emmy wins came in 2006, for a guest role on the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle.

One of Leachman’s final TV roles – in a 2015 episode of Hawaii Five-0.
TMZ reports Leachman died of natural causes this week at her home in Encinitas, California, with her daughter, Dinah, by her side.

"She had the best life beginning to end that you could wish for someone," her son told the outlet, adding that "she left everyone with a lot of love."

Leachman was married to Hollywood director George Englund from 1953 to 1979, their union producing four sons and one daughter. The former couple stayed close long after their split: Englund helped Leachman write her 2009 autobiography.

Tributes are flowing today for a true Hollywood legend:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

