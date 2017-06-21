Tribute for fallen heroes in plane tragedy

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Katrina McPherson, daughter of Jim McPherson who died in the Wide Bay Aerial Ambulance crash thirty years ago.

THE lives of Kenneth McPherson (ambulance officer), Mavis Endres (nursing sister), John Nelson (pilot) and Noela Petersen (patient) were remembered at the Bundaberg Ambulance Station today for the 30th anniversary of the Air Ambulance crash.

The plane collided with a tree 800m from the runway on June 21, 1987 killing four of the five people on board.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Piper Andrew Smith at the service to mark the 30th anniversary of the Wide Bay Aerial Ambulance crash. Mike Knott BUN210617WREATH1

Queensland Ambulance Service commissioner Russell Bowles said the crash sent shockwaves throughout the ambulance and Bundaberg community and paying respects on the 30th anniversary was paramount.

"Jim (Kenneth) lived for the ambulance service,” he said.

"He pursued excellence in care and it was a tragic loss of such a young man.”

Mr McPherson's youngest daughter Katrina McPherson attended the ceremony and said growing up without her father was devastating.

"It's heartbreaking and still emotional for all of us because we never got to know him or for him to see us grow,” she said.

Miss McPherson said being a part of the health industry was in the family and he loved his job.

"What they provide saves people's lives so it's something that we do need,” she said.

"Out of this tragedy we ended up with the K J McPherson education research foundation which is still ongoing now and we provide scholarships, bursaries and overseas studies for up-and-coming ambulance officers and also for those who have been in the field for quite some time.

"So to know that his legacy is still going on and that we are bettering what we can provide as ambulance personnel to the community is just fantastic.”

Miss McPherson said it was nice to remember her dad and all those involved or affected by the accident to provide closure.

Noel O'Mara one of the first QAS responder on the scene said it was an extremely sorrowful event and while there are several cases which stands out in a paramedics career this is one of them.

While the crash remains at the forefront of Mr O'Mara's memory the legacy of Mr McPherson will remain.

"From the ashes of disaster grew the roses of success with the KJM Foundation,” he said.