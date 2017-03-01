31°
Tribute: celebrating 50 years of Stevens

1st Mar 2017 12:39 PM
Peace Train "Remember The Days" is coming to Bundaberg.Photo Contributed
Peace Train "Remember The Days" is coming to Bundaberg.Photo Contributed Contributed

1967 - it's the era of angry young men and British writers, actors and singers are changing the way that society looks at youth.

Hair gets longer, dresses get shorter, four young lads from Liverpool are leading the vanguard of a musical and cultural revolution, and in the summer of love, you can't turn on a radio without hearing the hip sounds of a fresh new artist by the name of Cat Stevens.

Fifty years ago, Cat Stevens was the ultimate rock star.

Talented, charismatic, with a seemingly endless succession of beautiful melodies streaming from his imagination, the international singing star had everything.

He sold more than 60 million albums, earned enough money to last several lifetimes, and enjoyed all the trappings of fame.

But he wanted more out of life so at the height of his career he shocked the world by taking his last bow.

The music stopped and Cat Stevens was no more.

Darren Coggan celebrates 50 years of Cat Stevens as he presents Peace Train 'Remember The Days' a tribute to Cat Stevens throughout 2017.

"We take our audience on that same journey of self-discovery that Cat went on and try to answer the question as to 'why did he leave the music industry'?" he said.

"I had the privilege of being invited to London to meet with the great Cat Stevens in 2007 and I heard first-hand some of the many anecdotes and stories that we share with the audience throughout the performance."

Peace Train is a night of music and story-telling which will strike a chord deep inside the heart of anyone who longs for something more, a journey back in time, recreating the sights and sounds, seeking out the man in the music and telling the story behind the songs.

Hear 25 hits sung with remarkable authenticity by one of Australia's most exciting artists.

Darren Coggan takes the audience on a ride of discovery, back through the joys and the sorrows, the triumphs and the pain, in a celebration of the life of one of the most inspiring and prolific singer songwriters of our time, Cat Stevens.

"Cat Stevens defined a generation with songs that the whole world sang along with and fifty years later his messages of peace, tolerance and understanding are still just as relevant as when they were first written, perhaps even more so," he said.

The show will be on at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Saturday March 11 from 8pm.

To book go to www.moncrieff-bundaberg.

com.au

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  cat stevens general-seniors-news moncrieff entertainment centre noticeboard tribute show

1967 - it's the era of angry young men and British writers, actors and singers are changing the way that society looks at youth.

