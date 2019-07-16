Tribunal rules against Bundy council on menacing dog ruling

THE Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal has found there was not enough evidence to label two dogs as "attacking killers” or that they "created fear and panic in the community”.

Bundaberg Regional Council declared Sharon McDonald's two dogs Mia and Smokey as menacing after reports of them both being involved in a series of attacks in January, May and September 2017.

The tribunal also rejected the allegations made by one of the key witnesses, finding they were "an unconvincing, and unreliable, witness" who "exaggerated concerns".

The first incident which occurred in January allegedly involved three dogs, with one killing a cat - but there was no evidence to positively identify Mia and Smokey as the dogs involved. However, Ms McDonald was issued a good behaviour notification by Bundaberg Regional Council in relation to the animals.

Another incident reported in May 2017 suggested the two dogs were involved in an attack where a cat was killed.

During the investigations conducted by council shortly after the attack, a council responder found the two dogs tied up on a patio with harnesses on and both were asleep.

Neither dog had signs of any blood on them or having been recently washed.

However, the tribunal did take into account the event in September where the dogs had breached their good behaviour notice, when they were found to be wandering the streets.

As a result, the tribunal said there was insufficient evident to positively identify Mia and Smokey as having injured any animal or person.

"The tribunal is not satisfied that Mia or Smokey have attacked, or acted in a way that caused fear to, a person or another animal; or may, in the opinion of the tribunal having regard to the way the dogs have behaved towards a person or another animal, seriously attack, or act in a way that causes fear to, the person or animal," the tribunal's findings, published earlier this month, said.

"In any event, given the remedial work undertaken by Ms McDonald to secure her premises, the tribunal would exercise a discretion to decline to make a declaration that the dogs are menacing."

Yesterday a Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said council could only take action where there was appropriate evidence.

"Council can only act and take action on complaints when there is appropriate sufficient substantiated evidence to do so," the spokesman said.

"That's why council asks complainants to provide diaries to support complaints about barking dogs and to give statements, photographs or any other relevant information to support complaints about wandering dogs or attacks."

Efforts to contact Ms McDonald yesterday were unsuccessful.