Tribunal: Sexual assault charge shouldn't stop blue card

A MAN'S blue card application was rejected because he groped a taxi driver 10 years ago.

And so he took the matter to the Queensland Civil Administrative Tribunal in Bundaberg and won, after it decided the Department of Justice cannot deny his Blue Card for the sexual assault charge which happened in May, 2009.

"The offence did not involve children, it was not committed in the presence of a child or young person, and nor did it occur within the course of the applicant's employment," the tribunal determined.

In June, 2009, the man pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court, which heard that he and his friend won $1400 on the horse races and tried to drink their entire winnings.

The court heard that after an eight hour drinking session, they took a taxi home, the details of which he could not remember.

During that taxi ride he groped the driver's breast on the way home, and continued to do so when she told him to stop.

The man arrived at his destination and paid the fare, and the driver continued working but made the complaint at the Gladstone Police Station the following day.

The court fined him $1500 and he was to pay $500 compensation to the taxi driver.

A consequence to the sexual assault conviction was that his blue card was confiscated, inevitably losing his job working for a not-for-profit group training organisation.

Last year the man made the application for another blue card, and the police completed a criminal history check which found three entries, the most serious and recent being the sexual assault charge.

In 1993 he refused to give his name to police when asked, and in 2007 he refused to listen to police.

The Department of Justice denied the card by defining it "an exceptional case" to not grant it, and so the man took legal action.