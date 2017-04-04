Triathlon puts Bargara on show

RACE READY: Baylin and Evella McKay getting in some practice before the triathlon begins.

IF YOU'RE an avid runner, walker, swimmer, cyclist or just simply want to have a family day out, the Lions Centennial Bargara Triathlon is for you.

Event organisers are calling for the whole community to get involved on April 23 in celebration of 100 years for the combined Bundaberg, Moore Park, Bargara Lions and Lioness clubs.

Together with the Bargara Triathlon Club, the combined groups are presenting the new Olympic-distance triathlon from Nielson Park Beach, kicking off at 6.30am and wrapping up about 11.30am.

A family fun day will also coincide with the triathlon, from 10am to 2pm.

Combined Lions Club chairman Michael Brown said the clubs wanted to create a family-friendly event for their centenary that would also benefit the community and put the region on show.

He said so far the event had garnered interest from athletes near and far.

"We have a lot of triathlon clubs in surrounding areas that are going to send teams and participants to Bundaberg,” he said.

"Athletes from Hervey Bay, Agnes Water, Brisbane and Toowoomba will all be participating.”

The transition map for the Lions Centennial Triathlon at Nielson Park Beach. Ashley Clark

But it's not all for the fitness gurus. Mr Brown said there would still be an opportunity for stall holders to become involved as well as sections for Nippers and people who just wanted to give it a go.

"We have a lot of interest with local people wanting to give it a try. It enables people to have a go and have a bit of fun with it,” he said.

Sponsored by Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, the free event will have something for everyone including rides, entertainment, face painting, market stalls, coffee vans and even a visit from a superhero or two.

To register for the triathlon, click here.

"The first 100 participants to enter will get a trucker cap but people need to get in quick,” he said.

Roads and intersections will be closed for the event on the day from 6-10am, with traffic controllers in place to divert cars.

A road closure list will be printed closer to the date.

Parking will be located via Holland St at designated parking areas.

Parking for disabled will be situated closer to Nielson Park.

Route

The Lions Centennial Triathlon will commence at Nielson Park, Bargara with an open water swim leg.

The bike leg will see competitors ride out along Fred Courtice Dr , along the Esplanade into Miller St and proceed along Woongarra Scenic Dr to the Windermere Rd roundabout and return. Multiple circuits are to take place depending on the category, before returning back to the transition area.

The run leg will then set off along the pedestrian walkway along the picturesque foreshore and return back through Nielson Park and out along to Mon Repos.

Course groups

Turtles (7 to 12 years)

100m swim, 2km bike ride and 500m run.

Give It A Try (13 years+)

400m swim, 14km bike ride and 4km run

Olympic (16 years+)

1500m swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run