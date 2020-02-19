Triathletes out for redemption and gold at states

Bundaberg's Wide Bay triathletes that will compete at the state schools triathlon in Hervey Bay: Lily Vella (top left), McKenzie Kersnovske, Lexi Milbank, Ben Rudd, Joey Vella, Lachlan Stevenson, Holly Stone, Maya McCrystal, Max O'Brien (bottom left), Ashlee Kersnovske, Evella McKay, Matthew Thomas, Levi Marsman, Christopher Rudd. Missing are Dehan Pretorius, Layla Collins and Gabrielle

Bundaberg's Wide Bay triathletes that will compete at the state schools triathlon in Hervey Bay: Lily Vella (top left), McKenzie Kersnovske, Lexi Milbank, Ben Rudd, Joey Vella, Lachlan Stevenson, Holly Stone, Maya McCrystal, Max O'Brien (bottom left), Ashlee Kersnovske, Evella McKay, Matthew Thomas, Levi Marsman, Christopher Rudd. Missing are Dehan Pretorius, Layla Collins and Gabrielle

TRIATHLON: Bundaberg’s Matthew Thomas has been waiting almost 12 months for his chance to make amends for last year.

Thomas is one of 17 Bundaberg athletes who will compete for Wide Bay at the triathlon state school championships, in Hervey Bay, for 11 to 19-year-olds.

Students will compete in junior and intermediate age group triathlons, and aquathlon (running and swimming).

If students finish inside the top six, they qualify to compete for Queensland at the nationals, which will be held next month, also in Hervey Bay.

A year ago, Thomas was in a position to qualify for his state until disaster struck.

“I stuffed it up in the (cycling) race and got a penalty for drafting, so I ended up coming 18th but I could have been top six, which is Queensland (selection),” he said.

“I was very annoyed, but I had to live with it.

“Now I’m out for revenge.”

Thomas has been inspired to make amends in the junior triathlon, not only for himself but for others who have helped him.

“I wasn’t just letting myself down, I let everyone else down that supported me throughout training,” he said.

“The aim is to go as hard as I can and don’t think about tactics, and make sure I am inside the top six positions during the race.”

The St Luke’s Anglican School student said it would be cool to join his brother and sister as state representatives.

“It’s been a goal since last year to make the Queensland team,” he said.

“We’d be in the record books a little bit with all the Thomas kids making the Queensland team.”

Looking to join him is Levi Marsman who is competing in the aquathlon. He’s focused on his swimming in the knowledge that his running will stack up against the best in the state.

“I’ve focused on kicking to get those muscles in my legs so I can last the distance in running, swimming and running,” he said.

“It’s everyone’s dream to make it into the state team, but I’d like to place in the top 30 and I’ve been working on improving my swimming, so hopefully I do that.”

The Bundaberg Christian College student said he had no issues chasing the leader down in the running and would make sure he was mentally prepared to do it.

Maya McCrystal will compete at her first state titles in the junior triathlon.

“The girls (McKenzie Kersnovske, Holly Stone and Lily Vella), they taught me how to do it,” the Shalom College student said.

“We just train together – it’s pretty fun.”

The four will compete against each other but the focus is on something else for McCrystal.

“I just try to do my best,” she said, “and get a good time, a personal best.”

The individual events will be held tomorrow and the teams events on Saturday, starting and finishing at the Torquay sailing club ­precinct.